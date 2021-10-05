Dune: Jason Momoa Dedicates Scene to Game of Thrones Co-Star Emilia Clarke

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the release of Dune, which will be making its debut in theaters and on HBO Max later this month. The film boasts an impressive take on Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, which is brought to life with the help of a star-studded cast. In anticipation of the film’s debut, Warner Bros. and Legendary have been releasing a series of behind-the-scenes videos tied to the production, which provide a look at some of that cast working on their craft. Among them is Duncan Idaho actor Jason Momoa — who uses the video to pay tribute to his former Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke.

“I just saw the season finale of Game of Thrones last night,” Momoa says in the video, right before filming a fight scene. “This fight’s for you, Khaleesi.”

Momoa famously played Khal Drogo, the husband of Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, in the first season of Game of Thrones. While Khal Drogo was killed off by the end of the first season, Daenerys made it through to the series’ end, before dying in a controversial moment.

“What, what, what, WHAT!?” Clarke said back in 2019 of learning of her character’s death. “Because it comes out of f-king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming.”

“I got myself situated,” she says. “I got my cup of tea. I had to physically prepare the space and then begin reading them… I cried. And I went for a walk. I walked out of the house and took my keys and phone and walked back with blisters on my feet. I didn’t come back for five hours. I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Post-Game of Thrones, Clarke and Momoa have continued to revel in their friendship, reuniting several times over the years.

The cast of Dune includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are now available to stream on HBO Max. Dune is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22nd.