Dune: Part Two Empire Magazine Covers Revealed

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to delay the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two from its November release to March of next year, and proving just how unexpected this decision was, Empire Magazine revealed today that the sequel would grace the covers of their upcoming issue. In addition to the new film being highlighted on the cover of the magazine, the upcoming issue will feature new photos from the film and interviews with the cast and crew, which will only build excitement further for the release, while also disappointing fans with how long the wait will be for its debut. Dune: Part Two will land in theaters on March 14, 2024 and the new issue of Empire Magazine hits shelves on August 31st.

With many Empire Magazine covers, a newsstand version is released and a subscriber-exclusive cover is released, though Dune: Part Two will get two separate newsstand covers, one highlighting the heroes and one highlighting the villains. Subscribers will also be getting an exclusive cover.

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

The upcoming sequel stars Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

In addition to these covers building excitement, star Ferguson previously made a bold claim about how much better the new film is than the debut entry.

"It's so f-cking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denis and I love [cinematographer] Greig [Fraser] and I love the team," Ferguson shared with Collider earlier this year. "But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's f-cking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a f-cking gut punch. It's unreal."

She added, "I haven't seen the film. I've read the script. I've seen the footage. I've come onto set when I'm not filming, which by the way I don't do because I'm too busy, tired, and I don't really care. I'm done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It's unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West's] costumes, what Austin's bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it's unreal."

The new issue of Empire Magazine is available on August 31st.

