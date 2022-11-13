Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success

It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.

Black Adam hit the big screen last month and was a solid success for Warner Bros. and DC, bringing to life a vision that Johnson had years and years ago. Fresh off of that success, Johnson took some time to recognize Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for its massive debut.

"A huge congratulations to the entire [Black Panther] TEAM," Johnson wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "Biggest opening ever for the month of November. That's a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can't wait to see the movie."

Was Wakanda Forever Always the Title?

Instead of going with the numerical route, Marvel Studios opted for a subtitle for Black Panther's sequel. Wakanda Forever ultimately worked best, but the production team had a ton of different ideas.

"That's right. You're like, Kingdom of the Deep" You're like, 'Does it have to be about Namor?' Then we realized that Wakanda Forever felt right, because it's a story about triumph through adversity," producer Nate Moore recently told Collider. "It's a story about legacy, it's a story about persistence, and Wakanda Forever says all those things. Initially, I will say this, at one point it was like, 'Oh, that feels like the title of the third movie. Where do you go from Wakanda Forever? That feels like it's the end.' But no, actually it felt really appropriate thematically to the story we were trying to tell."

