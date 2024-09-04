Elizabeth Olsen Shares Her MCU Advice for Fantastic Four: First Steps' Natasha Lyonne

Elizabeth Olsen has become one of the most beloved veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch across the franchise's various movies and television shows. While we don't know at this point when or where she will be returning to the MCU, Olsen's next onscreen appearance is in the upcoming drama Three Daughters, which she stars in alongside Russian Doll and Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne. Lyonne is headed to the MCU pretty soon herself, and has been cast in a mysterious role in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Olsen was asked if she has any advice for her recent onscreen sister's MCU debut, and gave a pretty frank answer.

"No, she needs no advice," Olsen revealed. "She can handle her own in the world. She's a very tough broad. She knows she can navigate any situation, I think."

When Will Elizabeth Olsen Return to the MCU?

Despite rumors of Scarlet Witch's potential return in the forthcoming Agatha All Along and Vision Quest Disney+ series, nothing surrounding Olsen's next MCU appearance has been confirmed.

"I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her," Olsen said in an interview last year. "And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Plot details have not been revealed for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.