Agatha All Along Trailer Seemingly Leans Into WandaVision’s Mephisto Hysteria

Fresh off the heels of the ultra-meta Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU’s next big project released a trailer that appears to have a little wink and a nod to the various conspiracy theories fans flooded social media with during WandaVision. In a newly-released promo for Agatha All Along, the footage focuses on actor Joe Locke‘s mystery character, who is currently only known as “Teen.” While there are some strong theories about Locke’s role in the film, including that he’s playing Billy Maximoff, the new trailer reveals he is unable to say his name out loud.

The thing that has some people raising eyebrows on social media is the squiggly, pointy script that appears over the Teen’s mouth when he tries to tell Agatha his name. It looks an awful lot like a stylized “M,” leading some fans (honestly, first us, but there’s also already chatter on social media) to believe that whatever this curse is, may have been placed on the Teen by Mephisto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Locke as “Teen” in Agatha All Along.

Mephisto is Marvel’s take on The Devil, and that makes him simultaneously one of the most powerful and cunning villains Marvel has to offer…and incredibly difficult to adapt to live action, for a variety of reasons. Throughout the run of WandaVision, fans became convinced that Mephisto was going to be the sinister force behind what was going on in Westview. It obviously turned out not to be true (after all, it was Agatha All Along), but that hasn’t stopped fans from expecting Mephisto to finally show up and do something in the MCU.

“I keep hearing that. I have no idea,” star Kathryn Hahn said of Mephisto rumors. “That was like a big thing during WandaVision. But, I have no idea, who knows? I mean, I think right now, like anything, like Marvel, I mean, who knows it’s anything is probably possible. But, like I have never heard anything definitive about that at all.”

As for the Teen? Well, there’s not much in the way of clues to be had really.

“[Teen is] not a fake code name; it’s what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it,” Locke recently explained to Total Film.

Fans have been wondering whether Elizabeth Olsen may turn up in Agatha All Along, especailly if it does turn out that Locke is playing Wanda’s son. Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn’t involved with the new Disney+ series. We did get a quick Scarlet Witch Easter egg in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the series will also feature WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th.