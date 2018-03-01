Elsa Could Have Female Love Interest In ‘Frozen’ Sequel

It seems Elsa could be getting a girlfriend in the Frozen sequel.

The topic of Elsa’s significant other has come up before, but the latest update comes from Frozen co-director and writer Jennifer Lee. Lee’s current project is Disney‘s A Wrinkle In Time, but when asked about the possibility of Elsa getting a girlfriend for the sequel, she teased it is certainly possible (via HuffPost).

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”

Now, she isn’t confirming that it will happen, but for Lee, those decisions really stem from Elsa herself.

“Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things,” Lee added. “For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

As far as themes go, Frozen and A Wrinkle in Time have a lot in common, and odds are Frozen 2 will have a similar theme when it finally hits theaters.

It’s “about giving hope, but how hope is earned,” Lee said. “It’s earned by hard work. It’s earned by believing that no matter who you are, where you are, what you think about yourself, you have an important role to play in the world. Accept yourself and just get going. We need you.”

Lee’s comments have already drawn some praise, adding to the already popular #GiveElsaAGirlfriend hashtag.

“I just started crying. This exactly what I’ve been hoping for since the moment I first saw her / frozen!!!! 😻😭💙,” @Sara13Beth posted.

@Stupefys agreed with that sentiment, and thinks her younger self would have loved this. “the possibility that disney may (however small the realistic possibility may be) #GiveElsaAGirlfriend makes child-me want to cry. if i had that representation as a kid i might have been spared the years of confusion and feeling of not belonging ❄️♥️”

It remains to be seen what’s in store for Elsa in Frozen 2, and fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out, as Frozen 2 doesn’t hit theaters until November 27, 2019. A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9.