Enemy Mine Remake in the Works From Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

Enemy Mine was a 1985 science fiction film from director Wolfgang Petersen. The movie was a box office flop that ended up becoming a cult classic. It starred Dennis Quaid as a human, and Louis Gossett Jr. as an alien, who become stranded on a planet and are forced to overcome their hatred for each other in order to survive. The movie may not have been a hit the first time around, but it looks like 20th Century Studios wants to give it another go. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a remake is in the works with Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas set to pen the script.

The original Enemy Mine was based on a novella by Barry B. Longyear, and it won the Nebula Award in 1979 for best novella. Longyear wrote two sequels which were eventually released as a trilogy titled The Enemy Papers. It's currently unclear what Matalas will be pulling from for the script. Currently, no producer or director is attached to the project.

Terry Matalas Joins WandaVision Spinoff:

It was recently reported that Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series focusing on the character. The show is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026. According to Variety, Terry Matalas, who also co-created SYFY's 12 Monkeys TV series, is on board for the WandaVision spinoff series which was long-rumored to be in development under the title Vision Quest.

A spinoff focused on Bettany's White Vision was first reported to be in the works in 2022. WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer was reportedly assembling a writers' room, but Schaefer went on to run the Agatha All Along spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn instead. In 2023, listings on the Writers' Guild of America website revealed that Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Peter Cameron (Moon Knight) were among the writers tapped for that version of the show, but it's unclear if they're still involved with Matalas' series.

Agatha All Along premieres September 18th on Disney+, with Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man slated to release later in 2024. Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart series are currently set for 2025; also in the works are a third season of the animated What If...?, Marvel Zombies, and the live-action Wonder Man series.

Stay tuned for more updates about Enemy Mine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.