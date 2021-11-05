Eternals: Kit Harington on a Future Marvel Reunion With Game of Thrones Co-Star Emilia Clarke

Will Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke cross paths when they cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Harington makes his MCU debut​ as the human Dane Whitman in Eternals, director Chloe Zhao’s epic setting up a future​ for the Jon Snow actor as the Ebony Blade-wielding Black Knight. After starring for eight seasons as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Clarke also enters the MCU in a secret role in Secret Invasion, the Marvel Studios original series in the works at Disney+.

“No, we haven’t [prepared to cross paths in the MCU]. That would slightly blow my mind, I think, because me and Emilia had a lot together,” Harington told The Hollywood Reporter. “So if we ended up crossing paths in a different franchise, I think we’d have a good old giggle about that.”

Whether or not Harington and Clarke’s characters ever cross paths, both agree: they’re more afraid of Marvel security​ over HBO’s. “If we’re talking about security as in spoilers, I’m terrified of Marvel,” he said with a laugh.

Clarke’s role in Secret Invasion remains under wraps​. Along with returning Marvel franchise veteran Samuel L. Jackson, back as Nick Fury, and Jackson’s Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Secret Invasion stars MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown).

“The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I’m going to say something, and they’ll get upset,” Clarke previously said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “But I play a character that I’m super into everything about it.”

Starring Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, and Angelina Jolie, Marvel’s Eternals is now playing only in theaters.