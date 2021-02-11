Event Horizon Blu-ray Details Confirm No Director's Cut

✖

When Scream Factory announced that they would be releasing a Collector's Edition Blu-ray of Event Horizon, they claimed they would be tracking down any remnants of the nearly 30 minutes of footage cut from director Paul W.S. Anderson's original film, but the details of the Blu-ray release have seemingly confirmed those searches came up empty. This surely isn't the fault of the distributor, however, as Anderson himself has cast doubt on that lost footage ever being recovered or being in a state that it could be restored to its original quality. The new Blu-ray is set to hit shelves on March 23rd.

In the film, "Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship's designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror."

The set's bonus features are as follows:

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative NEW Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson

Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson NEW Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner

Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner NEW Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan

Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan NEW Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy

Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy NEW The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker

The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker NEW Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett

Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett NEW Something New – An Interview With Set Decorator Crispian Sallis

Something New – An Interview With Set Decorator Crispian Sallis NEW Taking Care Of It – An Interview With Production Manager Dusty Symonds

Taking Care Of It – An Interview With Production Manager Dusty Symonds NEW Reinforcements – An Interview With Second Unit Director Robin Vidgeon

Reinforcements – An Interview With Second Unit Director Robin Vidgeon NEW Almost Real – An Interview With Location Manager Derek Harrington

Almost Real – An Interview With Location Manager Derek Harrington NEW Screams From The Cosmos – An Interview With Sound Designer Campbell Askew

Screams From The Cosmos – An Interview With Sound Designer Campbell Askew Audio Commentary With Director Paul W.S. Anderson And Producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary

The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson

Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director's Commentary

The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And Conceptual Art With Director's Commentary

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

As you can see from these details, the new Blu-ray will surely be a must-have for fans, not only for the new features it includes, but also for the previously released materials exploring the making of the film, as well as the deleted and extended scenes. However, with Scream Factory seemingly coming up empty on the quest for more footage, it's likely that it will never turn up.

Grab Event Horizon on Blu-ray on March 23rd. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

