New Evil Dead Spinoff Reveals Creepy First BTS Look

The Necronomicon is ready to wreak more havoc as French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead spinoff, Evil Dead Burn, has begun production. The announcement was made by Vaniček on Instagram who posted two behind-the-scenes photos along with the caption: “DAY 1 FROM 93 TO NZ.” The latest installment will serve as the sixth film in the franchise, created by Sam Raimi, who launched the popular horror universe with 1981’s The Evil Dead, starring Bruce Campbell. Directed by Vaniček, who co-wrote the screenplay with Florent Bernard, Evil Dead Burn will star Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), Hunter Doohan (Wednesday), Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), and Tandi Wright (Pearl).

Take a look at the BTS set photos below for Evil Dead Burn, which is set for a July 24, 2026, release date.

Vaniček made his directorial debut with 2023’s French hit creature feature Infested, which he also co-wrote with filmmaking partner Bernard. Plot details for his Evil Dead entry are being kept under wraps, but the filmmaker previously teased his approach to the project.

“The first thing [Sam Raimi and his team] asked me was, ‘What would be your Evil Dead?’ And there was the word ‘your,’ so that was like, ‘Yeah, that gives me some artistic freedom,’ and I think I understood what’s Evil Dead and I was like, ‘Okay, if this is Evil Dead, I will do this and that because I want to explore this and that,’” Vaniček told ComicBook in 2024. “And they liked my answer and that’s why they gave me this job.”

He continued, “But I love what Sam Raimi did. He was a 20-something-year-old guy with a camera and he wanted to do something crazy, so he did a lot of crazy shots and he wanted to shock the audience, and that’s something I really identify with because I was this guy … I did a lot of short movies with my team without any money or anything … I also like the vision of Fede Álvarez, for example, in 2013 when he thought, ‘Okay, let’s do an Evil Dead movie, but let’s do it a more realistic way because now the audience grew up and now we need to have something less a bit … I would say silly, less funny.’ And I’m thinking about doing something that would give justice to both of these visions. The vision, the real vision, something realistic that hurts you, a mean movie that moves you, and when you go up to the theater, you are like, ‘What the hell?’”

The most recent installment in the franchise, Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, is available to stream on HBO Max.