Extraction Actor Praises Chris Hemsworth for Changing His Life

One Extraction actor is praising Chris Hemsworth for changing his life. Rudhraksh Jaiswal plays Ovi Mahajan in Extraction and his character gets kidnapped in the film. While he gets saved by Tyler Rake in Extraction, the young actor actually says that Hemsworth did a similar thing for his career in the film. In a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, Jaiswal explained how rough his school days were and how his prospects have expanded since being a part of the Netflix blockbuster. For those who loved the first film, you can take heart in the fact that the sequel is already in development after Extraction proved to be a hit with audiences on the streaming platform. So, the future is bright both for the film and for the young actor that got a boost of confidence.

“Before I did Extraction, my life was very different. I was bullied at school, people would try to bring me down and every day I would go home crying. He’s been guiding me through this journey,” he explained. “If I’m stuck or need advice, I always reach out to him. He’s my idol. He always brings out the best in me. He also helped me improve my acting techniques and taught me the art of dialogue, voice modulation and taking pauses in between lines.”

A lot of stars had to come together for the film to make all the waves it did. Extraction was Sam Hargrave's feature directorial debut. The man behind the camera was no stranger to big budgets and action thrills though. He served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Hargrave was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. So, the action pedigree is clearly there, and knowing the genre, the sequel will be going bigger and better next time. Assuming the script gets written in a timely fashion and there are no filming hiccups.

When you think about it, Extraction is a bit of a Marvel Cinematic reunion when you see all the players listed out. The script was also written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

