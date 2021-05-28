F9: Wild Behind the Scenes Video from Fast & Furious 9

✖

The Fast & Furious family is going to be returning in F9, a movie which was originally slated to hit theaters nearly one year ago. A new teaser for the ninth installment to the Fast & Furious franchise was released ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday night, billing the film as "Coming Soon." As it stands, the Universal Studios title is slated to hit theaters on May 28, 2021. Following the new teaser's release, one particular moment in the footage generated buzz when a car was lifted sideways and sent crashing through a building. Now, F9 director Justin Lin has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the moment was brought to life.

"One 4 second shot in F9," Lin wrote on Twitter. "8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cards destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world!" It doesn't explain what is happening in the context of the movie, perhaps there is a big magnet in the truck where it ends up? As wild as the idea might be, the scale and effort ot the production in itself is something to be admired.

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at F9's latest wild stunt

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world!

If you think this stunt is wild, the Fast & Furious might still have its biggest and most ambitious tricks up its sleeve. When asked if the Fast & Furious franchise might just go all in and take its street racers to outer space, franchise star Vin Diesel did not rule out any such possibility. "No spoilers over here," Diesel told EW. "I will say that Justin is one of those think outside of the box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."

