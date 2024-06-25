The Fall Guy's Latest Box Office Shows Staying Power

The Fall Guy still has some cool stunts up its sleeve after the latest box office results. While the Universal movie has been available at home for weeks now, the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt feature just passed $180 million at the global box office. Now, The Fall Guy's production budget is reported to be around $175 million. So, it's not exactly a doing cartwheels situation. However, there is some reason for optimism considering the widespread availability of VOD and Digital Downloads for the movie. Some would wonder how high this Blunt and Gosling movie could have flown if it had been left to duke it out in theaters. (The last two weeks wouldn't have been pretty because of Inside Out 2, but before that is more murky.)

Despite some strong performances over in the United Kingdom with $15 million grossed, The Fall Guy would have to have a frankly unrealistic turnaround to get to $100 million domestically. Despite that fact, the well-reviewed and received action movie is so close to the finish line in that regard. The Fall Guy has amassed $90 million here in the United States, and observers had basically written David Leitch's latest off when it debuted to under $30 million in its opening weekend. More than anything, this little action movie that could might make the best argument for longer theatrical runs for all movies. Despite earning a decent amount from VOD, The Fall Guy made $45 million in theaters since the release at home.

The Fall Guy Sequel Already Being Discussed

(Photo: The Fall Guy's box office is super interesting. - Universal)

Despite the fact that The Fall Guy didn't become that massive smash-hit of the summer, Universal is already eyeing another trip to this world. Fast Company interviewed Ryan Gosling and asked about a sequel. With the high Rotten Tomatoes numbers, CinemaScore, and critical consensus, it seems like the world isn't done with Cole Seavers and Jody just yet. Gosling is encouraged that the people who have seen the movie reacted so warmly to it. Everyone involved also enjoys the light it cast on the stunt people that make these massive franchises go too. Still, the conversations around a sequel to this movie have already begun and that should encourage fans of this fun, frothy summer movie.

"Oh yeah. We already – I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Emily Blunt's character] Jody after the movie ends? What's the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too," Gosling shared. "The sequel sort of wrote itself. We already know [the story] intimately. We're just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it."

