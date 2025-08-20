ComicBook Fall 2025 Exclusive Preview

The heat of the summer is largely behind us, which means the season of summer blockbusters is coming to a close. Audiences were given a number of high-profile debuts on screens both big and small, with two of the biggest debuts being Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Even though the summer season is known for releasing some of the biggest titles of the year, fans still have a lot to look forward to this fall, not only with the unveiling of beloved properties but also with the return of highly anticipated franchises. Whether it be horror, video games, or superheroes, ComicBook has exclusive looks and updates at some of this fall’s biggest titles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.

Farmiga and Wilson star alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who portray Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, as well as Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook.

Roman Griffin Davis as Curly in The Long Walk. Photo Credit: Murray Close

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mocking Jay – Pts. 1&2, and The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Gen V – Season 2 (September 15th)

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

A scene in Marvel Television’s MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

The four-episode miniseries is a spinoff from Marvel’s What If…? and explores zombified versions of beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, which stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/the Red Guardian), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop/Hawkeye), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), and Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams/Ironheart).

Aziz Ansari as Arj and Keanu Reeves as Gabriel in Good Fortune. Photo Credit: Eddy Chen

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan-favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (November 20th)

Courtesy of Netflix

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

