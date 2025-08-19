Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Is Bigger Than Ever in Exclusive Preview

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming back later this fall with a whole new season of episodes, and the executive producer behind it all has dropped a big tease about what to expect in Season 4. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has been one of the most successful Jurassic World franchise releases through the first few seasons of the animated series thus far, and it’s no surprise to fans seeing that it’s been renewed for yet another season. But what is going to be a surprise is what is actually going to go down in the new episodes, and the Nublar Six need to get ready for it.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s third season ended with a tease that the spin-off animated series would soon be blending into the timeline of Jurassic World Dominion, so the Nublar Six are going to need to keep an eye out for just how wild things are going to get from now on. That’s even more true as executive producer Scott Kreamer exclusively teased the new season with ComicBook, and set up fans for even bigger set pieces and dangers than ever before.

What’s Coming in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4?

Courtesy of Netflix

“I couldn’t be more excited for people to see our most ambitious season yet,” Jurassic World: Chaos Theory executive producer Kreamer teased. “Bigger dinosaurs, bigger set pieces, and bigger stakes as our beloved Nublar Six struggle to come together and heal old wounds if they hold any hope of surviving. Not everyone is getting out unscathed.”

Kreamer’s comments are a very intense tease for what could be coming in the animated series. Considering that the Jurassic World franchise is bigger than ever thanks to the launch of Jurassic World Rebirth earlier this summer, there are all sorts of potential threats or tie-ins fans should keep an eye out for.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has been a hit with Netflix animation fans thus far, and Season 4 will be launching with the streaming service on November 20th. It’s one of Netflix’s key animated releases through the rest of the year, and fans have seen some of the massive success that their animated TV shows and movies have gotten through the year already. It’s likely that this new season is going to follow in the same vein as well, as fans ready to see what’s coming down the pipeline for the Nublar Six this time around.

Voice stars likely returning for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 include the likes of Kiersten Kelly as Brooklyn, Darren Barnet as Kenji, Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius Bowmen, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Sean Giambrone (who will be seen in the final season of Solar Opposites premiering with Hulu this fall as well), as Ben Pincus. But there are still many things about the new season being kept under wraps as of this time, so this tease really is an intriguing one.

Stay tuned for updates on Jurassic World: Chaos Theory before Season 4 premieres on Netflix on November 20th.