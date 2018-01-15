New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Photos Released

Newt Scamander is getting the team back together!

On Monday, Warner Bros. released two more photos from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Eddie Redmayne‘s Newt Scamander has managed to find one more of his trusted allies. Tina (Katherine Waterston) has made her way back into the fold and she’s donning a brand new style.

Rather than the blue threads she wore in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Tina has found herself an intimidating leather jacket as she and Newt sneak into somewhere they’re likely not supposed to go.

Despite leaving New York City and heading back across the pond at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts film, Newt is rallying his troops in hopes of making a difference in the battle against the evil Grindelwald. In an earlier image, Newt was back alongside his baker-buddy Kowalski.

The second of the new images released saw Newt alone, one again. However, with his curiosity getting the best of him, the character could be revealing where he and his friends are heading in the sequel.

As you can see in the photo below, Newt’s unique interests have been peaked by a postcard from Paris, France. Could this postcard contain the message that forces him to call upon his stateside comrades?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will see the return of stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudal and Ezra Miller. They’re being joined by a slew of new actors including Johnny Depp, as the titular villain Gellert Grindelwald, and Jude Law, portraying a young Albus Dumbledore.

Directed by David Yates, on a script by J.K. Rowling, the film is set to hit theaters on November 16.