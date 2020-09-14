Fantastic Four Fans Hyped for Kang's Potential Ant-Man 3 Arrival

By Adam Barnhardt

Kang the Conqueror will soon be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report released Monday morning revealed Marvel Studios has cast Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) in a massive role, with follow-up reporting has revealed that character is, in fact, Kang.

A long-time nemesis of the Fantastic Four, Kang is a character rooted in all things time-travel, teasing just how big Ant-Man 3 might be. In addition to the character's bonkers appearance, he's been a rival for the Young Avengers, potentially teasing a wide cast of characters popping up in the threequel from America Chavez to Stature, Wiccan, Speed, and everyone in between.

Either way, fans of all things Marvel subsequently took to Twitter and quickly got the character to become a worldwide trend, where he remains as of Monday afternoon. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.

What other iconic Marvel villains do you hope to see in live-action before long? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel!

