Fantastic Four Fans Hyped for Kang's Potential Ant-Man 3 Arrival
Kang the Conqueror will soon be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report released Monday morning revealed Marvel Studios has cast Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) in a massive role, with follow-up reporting has revealed that character is, in fact, Kang.
A long-time nemesis of the Fantastic Four, Kang is a character rooted in all things time-travel, teasing just how big Ant-Man 3 might be. In addition to the character's bonkers appearance, he's been a rival for the Young Avengers, potentially teasing a wide cast of characters popping up in the threequel from America Chavez to Stature, Wiccan, Speed, and everyone in between.
Either way, fans of all things Marvel subsequently took to Twitter and quickly got the character to become a worldwide trend, where he remains as of Monday afternoon. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Moving At a Breakneck Pace
BRO? THAT WAS SUDDEN LMAO— Dante (@DanteSelgem) September 14, 2020
Here i am having a calm morning and then BOOM! KANG THE CONQUEROR? LETSGOOOO pic.twitter.com/SNZcqoM8iY
Fascinating
Jonathan Majors will be amazing as Kang the Conqueror, but I think more than anything, Ant-Man 3 is a fascinating place for him to appear.
The last film with Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, was all about time travel. This is a fascinating creative choice that opens up a LOT. pic.twitter.com/7ncW1at9hc— Ant 🎃 All Hallows Eve (@AGramuglia) September 14, 2020
Rob Knows
I love Kang The Conqueror! https://t.co/dvxsYY4ZIV— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) September 14, 2020
Amazing
wait what?? Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man?? That sounds amazing— 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis (@ljwr_) September 14, 2020
Exciting
Jonathan Majors potentially playing KANG THE CONQUEROR in ANT-MAN 3 is exciting - probably my second favorite Marvel villain behind DOCTOR DOOM. pic.twitter.com/eIQBZxFmSq— 🔥HELLFRAZIER🔥 (@AdamFrazier) September 14, 2020
Fascinating
THIS IS BRILLIANT.
Kang the Conqueror is the biggest link to a Fantastic Four movie as Kang is Nathaniel Richards, a descendant of Reed Richards from the future, who can time travel.
FUCK. https://t.co/MrM4HOt7E0— Shawn Rosell (@shawngorlando) September 14, 2020
Peyton Warned Us
Me:"Ant-man 3 is going to be big"— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) September 14, 2020
Randos:"Nope, that's the filler franchise"
Peyton Reed:"Ant-man 3 is going to be Big"
Me:"It's going to have a major Villain like Annihilus"
Randos:"They wouldn't waste a villain like that on Ant-man
Marvel:"the villain is Kang The Conqueror"
Me: pic.twitter.com/kOMdUR1yNw
Huge
HOLY SHIT... Jonathon Majors as Kang the Conqueror, this is HUGE. https://t.co/0qRYQYXwUc— Ash (@ashonfilme) September 14, 2020
All Eyes
OOOH 👀👀👀👀👀— 🦾 tiny alex 🔥 ia today because of school (@616toro) September 14, 2020
WE GETTING KANG THE CONQUEROR!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t5naptDGd9
Huge W
Oh holy sh*t kang the conqueror they are already debuting a big villian that's a huge W.— Aditya (@AdityaN1508) September 14, 2020
Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.
Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.