Why Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Pedro Pascal as Reed (& It Makes Sense)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman explains why Pedro Pascal was cast to play Reed Richards. Speaking with Empire for the magazine’s preview coverage of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, the filmmaker discussed the wide range of traits and layers that go into crafting a character like Reed. Because Reed is such a well-rounded figure, Shakman knew if was a necessity to find an actor who could bring all of those facets to life in a compelling way. The director was confident that Pascal had the range to showcase the many sides of Mr. Fantastic.

“I was looking for an actor who could contain multitudes,” Shakman said. “There’s the very cerebral Reed Richards, and then there’s the action hero, the leader, the husband, the father, the friend. I knew Pedro could do all of that.”

Prior to Pascal being cast in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, there was no shortage of rumors about who could play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At various points, there was speculation that Adam Driver was in the running, and some fans hoped John Krasinski would reprise his cameo role from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Pascal and the rest of the main First Steps cast were officially confirmed in February 2024.

Though he’s been part of major projects like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, Pascal still found the experience of joining the MCU intimidating. In the past, he’s spoken about the sizable expectations that come with a movie like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, expressing a desire to make something that will entertain the fans looking forward to the highly anticipated reboot.

Over the course of his career, Pascal has demonstrated a keen ability to handle a variety of roles across various genres. He’s appeared in everything from action movies and shows, crime dramas, comedies, and more, making him a strong fit for a Marvel tentpole. Additionally, Pascal’s headlining roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us established him as one of the go-to actors to play father figures. Seeing that Reed is set to become a parent in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal will be able to tap into that beloved side of his range as well. Though audiences have only gotten glimpses of his performance as Reed in the First Steps trailers, the clips have conveyed Reed is a dedicated, loyal person who cares about those closest to him and protecting the world from harm.

Pascal has earned numerous accolades, so hopefully his Reed is another winning turn that audiences fall in love with. Along with his First Steps co-stars, he has a long road ahead in the MCU, as he’s set to appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It would go a long way in helping the Multiverse Saga stick the landing if people are on board with the MCU’s version of Marvel’s First Family. The cast seems to have great chemistry with each other, meaning Shakman might have had a great eye for talent.