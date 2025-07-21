Fantastic Four Star Reveals What Separates Them From Other MCU Teams

Marvel Studios is set to unveil its latest title within the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this week. The movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, marks the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney having gained the film rights to the characters in its 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The movie is set to be something new for the studio, with both its 60s aesthetic and the introduction of a team that is already assembled from the get-go. In an interview with ComicBook, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach discussed the differences between Marvel’s first family and other teams within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A lot of those guys are, really, sort of lone ranger kind of characters,” says Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing in First Steps. “Well, I mean, they seem like they get along a little bit. The Guardians of the Galaxy, a lot of those guys, they’re like, ‘I guess I’ll be on the ship with you if I have to.’ They seem kind of thrown together in a way, and they’re like bands of misfits and outcasts and kind of whatever, these sort of reluctant teams, I think, in some ways.”

Play video

This, of course, isn’t the case with the Fantastic Four. They’re not a reluctant team. They’re a family unit. “Whereas this, I mean, this unit is, you take away one of these characters and it’s like taking a wheel off of a car. The whole thing kind of doesn’t work. They love each other deeply, and they’ve loved each other since long before they had any kind of powers or global responsibility.”

Fantastic Four is a New Kind of MCU Team

We’ve seen Marvel Studios introduce teams like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thunderbolts (aka The New Avengers), and even the Eternals. As noted by Moss-Bachrach, most of these teams have come together reluctantly, at least at first, to do good. This is especially true of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Avengers having all fought against the idea of a team in the first movie, and the Guardians all distrustful of one another at first. While they all became like families later on, the Fantastic Four are a family from the very beginning. They came into their powers together. They spend Sundays having dinner, even after they’ve gained superpowers. They prioritize family time no matter what. It’s what makes their bond different than the others.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, and Paul Walter Hauser as the villainous Mole Man. WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman directed the film from a screenplay penned by Josh Friedman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Eric Pearson (Black Widow), and Jeff Kaplan (Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship). The film reportedly also features Natasha Lyonne in a mysterious role, and it nearly included actor John Malkovich as a villain, although Malkovich’s role was sadly cut from the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps officially hits theaters on July 25th. Tickets are on sale now.