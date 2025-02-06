The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast’s Best Roles (And Where to Watch Them)

The newest Fantastic Four movie is set to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU in July. The teaser trailer recently dropped, giving fans a first look at what to expect from this new reboot, while hinting how it fits into the bigger picture of the Marel multiverse and major characters like Doctor Doom (who’ll be making his debut soon). But even with all the buzz about the plot, one thing that pretty much everyone excitedly agreed on, was the casting. The actors starring in Fantastic Four aren’t new faces in Hollywood, but they each have work that most people haven’t fully explored yet.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best roles each of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast members have played. Playing superheroes is no easy feat, but before that, these actors shined in other projects that are worth watching if you want to raise your expectations even higher for this movie.

Pedro Pascal

The new actor playing Reed Richards is definitely a fan favorite. Pedro Pascal rose to fame in Game of Thrones, where his role as Oberyn Martell in Season 4 made a lasting impression, especially after the character’s death. But it was in Netflix’s Narcos where he really made a name for himself, building a solid fan base before The Mandalorian took him to another level. The Star Wars series quickly shot Pascal to stardom, and audiences began to expect more from him. However, after playing the villain in DC’s Wonder Woman 1984, his big break came with HBO’s The Last of Us. Among all his work, this series is hard to overlook, especially since it earned him an Emmy nomination and the statuette for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards. His performance was praised by critics, standing out for its raw vulnerability and emotional intensity, which solidified him as one of the most talented actors of today.

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a fungus that turns humans into violent creatures. The story follows Joel (Pascal), a tough survivor, who is tasked with taking Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl immune to the infection, across the United States. Along the way, they develop a deep bond while facing dangers from both the infected and other survivors.

The Last of Us is available to stream on Max.

Vanessa Kirby

Sue Storm has a role in Fantastic Four that promises big things, especially considering Vanessa Kirby’s impressive track record. The actress is not a stranger to many viewers, having starred in numerous well-known productions. Films like Genius, Me Before You, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Napoleon, and the Mission Impossible franchise are just a few of the big titles on Kirby’s resume. She’s an Oscar-nominated actress, but it was The Crown that set her on the path to becoming a mainstay in the industry. Her portrayal of Princess Margaret earned her a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Role and an Emmy nomination. The Crown is one of the most awarded TV productions, and Kirby’s performance in the drama was praised for being captivating and magnetic. Her ability to capture the complexity of the character is remarkable.

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and the major historical events that shaped her reign. Across its seasons, the series dives into the political challenges, family conflicts, and behind-the-scenes moments of the British monarchy.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

Joseph Quinn

The famous Johnny Storm is one of the MCU’s best bets, especially since Joseph Quinn has recently started making a name for himself. A rising star, he’s been in demand for big projects like A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II, but before that, his career included roles in very different productions like Dickensian, Howards End, and Catherine the Great. Still, his breakout role was as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, a performance that earned him several nominations as a breakthrough actor, including a nomination for the 2022 Saturn Award. His time on the show was short but impactful, as his character helped boost the ratings for season four. Quinn quickly gained a fan base and became one of the most promising talents of his generation.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins. When a boy goes missing, his friends uncover a government conspiracy and a dark dimension called the Upside Down. With the help of Eleven, a girl with telekinetic powers, they face terrifying creatures and uncover countless dangerous secrets.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The new version of Ben Grimm is eagerly awaited by fans, and just from the teaser, it’s clear that Ebon Moss-Bachrach is going to be a standout. With a solid career in several productions, his most recognizable roles include shows like Girls and The Punisher (which shows he’s no stranger to the Marvel universe). He also appeared in Andor, a series in the Star Wars franchise, but it’s impossible to talk about the actor without mentioning The Bear. His portrayal of Richard “Richie” Jerimovich earned him two statuettes for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination. The series itself has become well-known in the awards circuit, and his performance has been widely praised with descriptions like “incredible” and “phenomenal.”

The Bear follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a talented young chef who returns to his hometown in Chicago to take over his family’s failing restaurant after the death of his brother. The drama explores his struggles to turn the business around while dealing with family tensions, a chaotic staff, and the weight of his past.

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu.

Ralph Ineson

Galactus is the villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and even though his appearance in the teaser wasn’t too prominent, his interpreter promises big things. Ralph Ineson has already made a name for himself in the industry, with a career filled with major productions like the original The Office, the Harry Potter franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Green Knight, Ready Player One, The Northman, Nosferatu, and the upcoming Frankenstein. But it was in Robert Eggers’ The Witch that he really made his mark, earning a few awards nominations, including the 2017 Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actor. His deeply emotional performance (as “William”) was praised for conveying the character’s internal struggles and unwavering faith, with his torment being described as “palpable.”

The Witch is set in 17th-century New England and follows a Puritan family who, after being expelled from their community, settle on an isolated farm on the edge of a forest. When their youngest son mysteriously disappears, strange events begin to haunt the family, sparking paranoia and distrust among them.

The Witch is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Julia Garner

Silver Surfer will also be part of the Fantastic Four reboot, with Julia Garner bringing the character to life. Both in film and TV, she’s widely recognized for her work in well-reviewed projects like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Assistant, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Dirty John, and she recently starred in Wolf Man. However, Ozark is likely one of her standout roles, earning her three consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe. But her greatest role so far is in Inventing Anna, where she plays the character Anna Sorokin. This series, based on a true story, is one of the most prestigious and critically acclaimed of recent years, boosting her career even further with nominations for top awards.

Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, a Russian con artist who pretended to be a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey, swindling New York’s elite with scams on hotels, banks, and businessmen. The series follows journalist Vivian Kent, who investigates the case and interviews people close to the scammer.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix.

John Malkovich

As for John Malkovich’s role, we can only speculate for now. His appearance in the Fantastic Four f=teaser trailer was brief, but it left a sense of mystery. Still, it’s safe to say it’s going to be an incredible performance, considering the actor is one of the most renowned in the cast. He has won numerous awards and nominations, including Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Some of his greatest works include Dangerous Liaisons, In the Line of Fire, The Man in the Iron Mask, Shadow of the Vampire, Red, and Bird Box. However, Being John Malkovich is definitely where he delivered one of his best performances. The film became one of the most cult classics of his career, praised for its self-deprecation and the metalinguistic tone of its narrative.

Being John Malkovich is a surreal comedy that follows Craig Schwartz, a frustrated puppeteer who discovers a secret portal inside an office that leads directly into the mind of actor John Malkovich. By entering the portal, one can experience his life for 15 minutes.

Being John Malkovich is available to stream on Max.

Paul Walter Hauser

apple tv

It’s no surprise that Marvel loves to keep the suspense until the last minute, so the situation with Paul Walter Hauser is just as mysterious – his role is still unknown. However, he’s already widely recognized for his work in great productions like I, Tonya, Cruella, BlacKkKlansman, Richard Jewell, Inside Out 2, and Cobra Kai. To give a sense of his range, his best performance so far has been in Black Bird, where he plays Larry Hall. For this role, he won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy, and his reputation has only grown, with critics praising his work across the board for creating a sense of constant unease and suspense, skillfully balancing moments of fragility with rising tension.

Black Bird is based on real events and follows Jimmy Keene, a former American football player sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking. To reduce his sentence, he’s offered a deal by the FBI: infiltrate a maximum-security prison and get a confession from serial murder suspect Larry Hall.

Black Bird is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Natasha Lyonne

netflix

Natasha Lyonne is known for her versatility, and whatever character she plays in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s guaranteed to be spectacular. She first rose to prominence in the American Pie films but also shone in independent productions like Slums of Beverly Hills and But I’m a Cheerleader. However, her fame skyrocketed with series like Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face, and especially Russian Doll – without a doubt the biggest project of her career, which she also co-created. As Nadia Vulvokov, she earned numerous Emmy nominations, Golden Globe nominations, Saturn Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards, among others. Her performance is particularly praised for its originality authenticity, and depth. For many, it’s considered one of the most brilliant interpretations.

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov, a sarcastic and sassy programmer who gets stuck in a time loop, repeatedly reliving the night of her 36th birthday in New York. Each time she dies, she returns to the same moment in the bathroom at the party.

Russian Doll is available to stream on Netflix.

Sarah Niles

apple tv

Wrapping up the movie’s mysterious cast is Sarah Niles. She’s definitely no stranger, thanks to her work on Beautiful People, Doctor Who, Catastrophe, and Netflix’s Sandman. Her feature films are varied, with standouts including Happy-Go-Lucky, London Boulevard, and the highly anticipated F1. However, it was in the award-winning Ted Lasso, where she played Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, that she earned her most acclaimed role. Her performance in the series earned her Emmy recognition on two consecutive occasions, and she also won the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso follows the life of Ted (Jason Sudeikis), an American soccer coach who’s hired to manage an English soccer team – AFC Richmond – despite having no experience in the sport.

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Fantastic Four: First Steps has a theatrical release date of July 25th.