Doctor Doom: Here Is What Giancarlo Esposito Could Look Like As Fantastic Four VIllain

Marvel's Fantastic Four is soon coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Las Vegas seems to think the group's archnemesis is going to be played by Giancarlo Esposito. Followed by months of rumors and speculation, one Vegas sportsbook suggests the Breaking Bad alum has the best odds to play one Victor Von Doom, and the fandom is loving the potential casting. As with similar rumors in the past, gifted fans from all corners of the internet have started to come forth with incredible pieces of fan art. One such piece comes from the always-on Bosslogic, giving us the best look yet at the potential villain.

Paying tribute to Esposito's role as Gus Fring in the Breaking Bad universe, BossLogic's piece features the baddie with a heavily scarred face — a staple look for Doom's comic book counterpart. Better yet, the beloved fan artist even made sure to include Doom's iconic mask in the piece, for the complete Fantastic Four look. You can see the art for yourself below.

Out of the three Fantastic Four movies produced in the last two decades, Doom has shown up twice — including a starring role in Josh Trank's widely-panned reboot in 2015. Earlier this month, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Fant4stic's Toby Kebbel — the actor behind the latest iteration of Doom — to chat about an upcoming project.

Since Marvel's First Family has remained atop the news cycle of late, Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four naturally entered the fray. As it turns out, Kebbell's completely on board with whatever Kevin Feige and his team choose to do with the character.

"I think our Fantastic Four was not good enough and I'm glad Marvel has got a hold of it and they're going to do something fantastic with it, no doubt," Kebbell said at the time. "I think it's better to do things fresh. I think it's always better to do a fresh batch because there's so many talented actors out there who will lend to it. A lot of it is luck and timing. I did it when I thought it was good, I did what I thought was good about it, and I tried to come up with an accent from a place that doesn't exist."

Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

Who do you want to see play Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!