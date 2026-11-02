First Scream 8 Star Confirmed As Franchise Favorite Reveals They’re Returning

Scream 8 officially has its first star as Neve Campbell confirms she’ll return for the next movie. Given the thirty-year history of the Scream franchise and the fact that Campbell’s Sidney Prescott has been front and center in all but one of the movies, it shouldn’t surprise fans that the actress is gearing up for yet another battle with Ghostface in the slasher series. Following the runaway success of Scream 7 earlier this year, where it became the highest-grossing movie in the series, an eighth film was inevitable, and just two days after Halloween, we have our first real news about the film.

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Speaking in an interview with AP News, Neve Campbell opened up about her future endeavors, revealing she’s developing two shows, as well as Scream 8 being in the works. “That’s in the pipeline as well,” Campbell teased about the film. “You know I can never tell you anything about Scream 8…I’ll be in it, I’ll be in it.” Campbell’s confirmation that she’ll return for the new movie is the first real news we’ve heard about the film since it was announced that sisters Lilla and Nora Zuckerman were writing the script, which hopefully means cameras will start rolling in the near future.

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream Return

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Fans may well recall, even though Scream 7 once again ended with Sidney Prescott triumphant against another nefarious plot from someone in a Ghostface mask, there’s still plenty of room to keep going. In addition to still being alive herself, Isabel May starred in the film as Tatum Evans, Sidney’s daughter, along with Joel McHale’s Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband and the police chief of the town they’ve moved to. One assumes that both of these stars will return alongside Campbell, but details about the next chapter have yet to be revealed.

As noted, Scream 7 became the most successful entry in the entire franchise when it was released earlier this year, breaking not only the domestic record for the franchise with over $121 million in the US but worldwide as well, bringing in over $213 million. It’s worth noting, though, that one reason it managed to do this was that the two movies which preceded it were very well received, and combined with the return of Campbell to the franchise, the film became something of an event.

That said, it remains to be seen how another bite at the apple will be taken by the general public. Scream 7 not only had the franchise’s worst reviews, but the audience reception wasn’t as high as previous movies. Like any horror movie franchise, though, a Scream movie’s success isn’t the highest bar to clear. Then again, shouldn’t the series that has been commenting on horror’s place in the world aim higher even when we’re talking about Scream 8? Franchises are a key piece of Skydance’s larger Hollywood strategy, so expect the sequels to continue until they become financial liabilities.