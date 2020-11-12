SYFY Hosting Horror Movie Marathon on for Friday the 13th

✖

Another Friday the 13th is upon us, leaving many people around the world nervous about what sort of ominous events could occur, but SYFY is giving horror movie fans a reason to look forward to the date, as it's delivering audiences a marathon of frightening films. Given that many of us are still wishing it was Halloween, since the network was delivering us horror films on a regular basis, the upcoming slate of horror films will hopefully help smooth the transition out of the holiday, as the programming will include classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street but also contemporary favorites like It Follows. You can check out SYFY's official schedule, with the horror films kicking off at 6 a.m. ET.

The full slate of programming is as follows:

6 a.m. ET - Heebie Jeebies

A deputy (Robert Belushi) has to protect his town when a 150-year-old mine is reopened, releasing a supernatural creature with plans for revenge.

8 a.m. ET - Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists (Kate Hodge, William Butler) driving from Los Angeles to Florida.

9:45 a.m. ET - It Follows

Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager (Maika Monroe) has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her.

12 p.m. ET - Jeepers Creepers 3

A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins.

2 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams.

4 p.m. ET - Lake Placid

A New York paleontologist (Bridget Fonda) goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden (Bill Pullman) to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile.

5:45 p.m. ET - Monster House

No adults believe three youths' (Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner) assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm.

7:45 p.m. ET - Pitch Black

After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors (Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel, Cole Hauser) must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night.

9:45 p.m. ET - The Last Witch Hunter

The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen (Julie Engelbrecht) rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder (Vin Diesel), the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago.

11:45 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

1:48 a.m. ET - It Follows

Are you going to check out the marathon? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!