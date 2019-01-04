Funko Drops New Pop Figures Ahead of ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney / Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st, and Funko is getting the merchandising machine warmed up with a new wave of Pop figures, Pop Rides, and Pop Keychains from the previous films!

The entire wave of new Toy Story Funko merch is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for April. We highly suggest going after the Woody with RC Pop Rides figure first, as that will likely be the hottest item of the bunch. Beyond that, you’ll find Pop figures of Wheezy, Slinky Dog, Buzz dressed as Mrs. Nesbitt (yes!), Bullseye, and Bo-Peep.

You’ll also find Toy Story Pop Keychains featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Alien.

As far as exclusives go, look for a flocked Bullseye as a Funko web exclusive and a Slinky Dog keychain at Hot Topic and BoxLunch in the coming months.

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4 reads:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

On a related note, Funko recently returned to the How to Train Your Dragon series with the reveal of these Toothless and Light Fury Pops. The excuse? How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22nd.

Both figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Note that a Light Fury Pop figure will also be added to the Diamond Collection and a 10-inch Toothless will debut at Target soon – most likely in January. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

