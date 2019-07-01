Gabriel Luna Reveals His Motion Capture Suit For Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate, the long-awaited follow-up to the Terminator franchise, is hitting theaters this year and will see the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor as well as a cast of new characters. One fresh new face will be Gabriel Luna, who is best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. The actor will be portraying a new terminator in the film and shared a recent photo of his motion capture suit. Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a “MOCAP Monday” photo earlier and it’s clearly catching on.

“The great @markruffalo posted his so I’ll throw up mine. Happy #mocapsuitmonday. #terminatordarkfate 🤖💀🤖,” Luna wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Can’t wait to watch you in Terminator!,” @VGilankar wrote.

“Didn’t want to see new Terminator movie until I found out Ghost Rider was in it,” @itztheflash78 confessed.

“Post some Ghost Rider stuff too!!,” @rgrineer requested.

In addition to starring in the upcoming movie, Luna will also be reprising his role as Ghost Ride for a new Hulu series.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, it was announced that the upcoming film would be Rated R. There have been five films in the Terminator franchise, with the first three all earning R ratings. However, Terminator: Salvation made the switch to PG-13 in 2009 and Terminator: Genisys took the same approach in 2015. Unfortunately, neither of those movies were a success, so the producers decided to essentially retcon much of the series, making Dark Fate a sequel to Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.