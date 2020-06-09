Insane Marvel Studios Fan Art Teases Galactus' Phase 4 Arrival

✖

Now that Disney and, in turn, Marvel Studios once again own the rights to the Fantastic Four library of characters, it's but a matter of time before the outfit brings Galactus into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once teased as a huge cosmic cloud of destruction in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Marvel's take on the world-eater will likely take a much more comic-accurate appearance this time around. As such, fans have long hypothesized when the baddie will end up popping up in the MCU.

One new piece of fan art imagines the long-time cosmic villain serving as the overarching big bad of Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The piece, crafted by Instagrammer Camille Vialet shows Galactus facing off against a sampling of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). See the fan art for yourself below.

Though Galactus' live-action debut in the MCU likely won't be for years, the constant stream of cosmic fan art should whet the appetites of fans, at least for a short duration. The character's involvement has yet to be confirmed by Kevin Feige or any part of his immediate team at Marvel Studios, despite one Avengers: Endgame crew member previously telling us he'd love working with the villain at one point or another.

"Galactus and Silver Surfer," ILM's Bruce Holcomb told us last year. "We did Fantastic Four even though they were Fox properties. We did both the original and Rise of the Silver Surfer there and then we did a remake, but I don't think anybody really got the cosmic family correct. I know that I'd really like to see a giant thing on that scale like Galactus show up and start stepping on towns and doing all kinds of weird cosmic-level stuff."

"I'm very excited to see if they want to go that direction because to me, that was a lot of fun is whenever the cosmic level came into groups of superheroes that were on Earth."

Holcomb served as a modeling supervisor on Endgame.

Where do you think Galactus could end up popping up? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.