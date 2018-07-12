George Clooney Appears in First Photos Since Scooter Crash and Hospitalization

Two days after his scooter accident and subsequent hospitalization, George Clooney was photographed boarding a private jet out of Sardinia, Italy with his wife Amal and their 1-year-old twins.

The photos, which you can see here from TMZ, are the first of the 57-year-old actor since a car collided into him while he was riding a scooter on the Italian island of Sardinia on Tuesday, where he was filming a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Catch-22.

In the photos, Clooney appears to brace himself as he climbs out of a golf cart and onto the set of stairs connected to the jet.

The Batman & Robin actor was released from the John Paul II hospital in Olbia hours after he was rushed there via an ambulance Tuesday morning. Local media gathered at the hospital said he and Amal Clooney left through a side exit.

Police told NBC News that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly “did not respect the right of way,” cutting across Clooney’s path and hitting him. After complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and arm,” he was hospitalized, where he underwent an MRI, La Nuova reports.

Italian police commander Giovanni Mannoni told CNN that Clooney didn’t suffer any serious injuries, including broken bones. Wednesday, a representative for Clooney told PEOPLE that he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Video footage of the crash shows Clooney fly into the air off his bike and onto the windshield of the car he collided with, majorly cracking the windshield, and falling to the ground. TMZ reports that he was traveling at 60 mph and that the impact broke his helmet.

This is not the first time Clooney has been injured in a motorbike accident; in 2007, he broke a rib while he and his then-girlfriend, Sarah Larson, were hit by a car while riding on a motorcycle in Weehawken, New Jersey. Larson broke her foot in the collision.

It’s unclear if George and Amal Clooney and their children left the island of Sardinia for their home in Italy on Lake Como or their home in the United States. Amal recently told Vogue that she met George through a mutual friend at his Lake Como home, saying that the progression of their relationship was “the most natural thing in the world.”

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she said. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”