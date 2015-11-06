Glass Onion: Daniel Craig Reveals How James Bond Prepared Him for Knives Out Sequel

The announcement of not one but two Knives Out sequels for Netflix was a surprise to fans but also perhaps to series series star Daniel Craig. Though he has give years and fifteen years of playing James Bond under his belt, the actor had some disbelief about being able to recapture the magic of the Academy Award-nominated movie again without making it seem hacky. Speaking in a new interview with Empire Magazine, Craig opened up about this specifically, noting that his time playing Ian Flemming's secret agent prepped him for headlining a franchise built on specific tropes.

"How the f-ck do we take something that caught people's imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?" Craig pondered. "I've spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I'm not afraid of it. If you've got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian's a genius writer and doesn't want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one."

Speaking to how they manage this, writer/director Rian Johnson opened up about his intentions for keeping things fresh, in particular that like detective franchises in the past the sequels aren't about expanding on their lead character. "There's definitely more Blanc, but it's not very interesting to me, the notion of building out Benoit's life," Johnson told the outlet. "Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what's fun is how the elements of Benoit's character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries."

Glass Onion will feature not only a brand new setting from Knives Out, colorful Greece rather than the countryside of Massachusetts, but will also feature a brand new ensemble cast including the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The highly-anticipated sequel will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 before debuting in US theatrs in November. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022.