‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Official Logo Revealed

The official Facebook page for Godzilla: King of the Monsters updated its cover photo on Wednesday, revealing the film’s new logo.

The picture shows Millie Bobby Brown looking windswept, staring past the camera in apparent horror. A mass of smoke and fire billows behind her, with the movie’s title, cast, tagline and release date laid over it all in translucent blue letters.

“Their reign begins,” it reads. The movie employs a block of text for the logo, with the name “Godzilla” superceding the the subtitle.

The movie is scheduled for a May 2019 release date, and based on the comments on the new header image, that is far too long for some fans.

“Release the trailer,” wrote one person desperately.

Many fans didn’t care for the tease, asking why the header had Brown instead of the monster itself.

“Maybe one day Hollywood will learn we actually want to see the monsters on the posters,” one person wrote. “Like every Toho poster ever.”

“Not the best initial way to market the movie but okay, yet I wonder exactly how many Godzilla fans are fans of Stranger Things,” added another.

In the same vein, many commenters expressed their hope that Brown and the other human characters would play a minimal role in the movie.

“Hope the focus on the human characters are either 1 to 5 percent of the movie’s runtime,” someone wrote. “We’re here to see Godzilla.”

“We all hope that the movie is 99.9% Godzilla and .1% humans,” echoed another.

Some fans read more closely into the shadowy background, interpreting the darkest shape behind Brown as the spiney outline of Godzilla. One person looked even closer.

“I’m ready!!!!! If you look on the bottom left, just under the logo,” they wrote. “It looks like you can see the outline of Rodan! Of course, it could just be smoke and I could be crazy.”

There’s a chance that the cover photo was changed in preparation for San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Many of the year’s biggest genre films will reveal trailers or make other marketing pushes at the event, and this latest Godzilla iteration could very well do the same.

Co-written and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters sets the radioactive lizard in Legendary Pictures’ burgeoning MonsterVerse. It follows the last Godzilla movie, which starred Bryan Cranston and came out in 2014, as well as last year’s Kong: Skull Island. The two great beasts are expected to come together in 2020 for Godzilla vs. Kong.