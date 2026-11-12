Godzilla Minus Zero Director Hints at Third Movie Potential, And the Kaiju That Might Appear

Godzilla Minus Zero may have been billed as the final chapter by Toho, but the ending of the kaiju movie leaves at least two major doors open for what comes next. Despite the official description for the movie claiming “everything ends here,” the film wraps up with two major storylines in a place where they can easily be continued (naturally, spoilers follow). Not only does the titular king of the monsters march back into the sea to seemingly live and fight another day, but the Shikishima found family is on the run to hide Noriko’s Godzilla cell mutation.

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Speaking in a new interview with Inverse, Godzilla Minus Zero writer/director Takashi Yamazaki opened up about the potential for another story in the series, saying he’d love to know what happens to them in their next chapter. Not only that, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker reveals that if he gets the chance, a third film in the Godzilla Minus series wouldn’t revive a classic kaiju, adding: “If it were up to me, I think it would be very interesting to perhaps even create an original kaiju to explore in another film.”

Godzilla Minus Zero Director on Third Film Potential

It is worth noting that even though Yamazaki’s Godzilla movies have relied on the primary King of the Monsters and his biggest foe in Ghidorah, his design work with both has started from a place of originality. Not only does Godzilla Minus One feature the “Odo Island” version of Godzilla prior to his radioactive mutation, but Minus Zero reveals Ghidorah’s initial form to be more like a traditional dragon. Knowing that, it’s easy to see how a third film in Yamazaki’s series could create a new kaiju to menace Japan and then battle Godzilla.

At various points in the Godzilla film franchise, the series has either relied too heavily on classic characters getting an update, with new kaiju becoming a pretty rare occurrence. When accounting for Toho’s live-action Godzilla movies, the last time an all-new kaiju was created for one of the films was 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars. Toho’s roster of monsters is long overdue for a brand new beast to be added to the stable, especially when Legendary’s MonsterVerse continuity is adding new kaiju with every chapter.

A fresh kaiju for the monster files at Toho isn’t the only idea that Takashi Yamazaki has for a third film in the series, noting that his hopes for the human characters may very well bring him back too. “Hopefully Murakami can overcome his trauma and nothing too sad will happen to him in the future. And we have our family unit together,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next beyond this ending. Part of me thinks, well, maybe it’ll be the most graceful to end it right here, and the other part of me wants to see what happens next. So I think it’s a complicated relationship that I have with this universe.”

Takashi Yamazaki is already slated to make his next movie, his first English-language movie, Grandgear. On one hand, it’s easy to see why Toho would market Godzilla Minus Zero as the last in the series, in part because there’s at least some finality to it as a story, but the truth is that it’s the biggest success that they’ve had with the character in his 70-year history, thus another bite at the apple feels almost guaranteed.