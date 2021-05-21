Godzilla vs Kong Fans Furious That Film May Debut on Streaming
Earlier today came the news that Godzilla vs. Kong could be the next major movie that Hollywood transitions to a streaming debut rather than waiting for movie theaters to re-open. The news comes from THR who reported that Netflix mad a bid on the film, offering upwards of $200 million to the studio for the rights to the film. WarnerMedia apparently blocked the deal however and is preparing for a similar offer to bring the film to their HBO Max streaming service. Despite the report, a Warner Bros, spokesperson maintained that the plan is still to release Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in 2021.
Naturally, this news drew a host of responses from fans, with many of them decrying the decision and saying they would wait another year for the movie just to see it in theaters. The good news is that the studio has not confirmed that the next chapter in the MonsterVerse will have a streaming debut, but considering how Wonder Woman 1984 had a similar trajectory of delay, delay, delay, surprise it's on HBO Max, it's understandable why many think Godzilla vs. Kong will have the same path.
Godzilla vs. Kong is still officially slated for release in theaters on May 21, 2021.
Don’t do this WB
I hate this so much. #GodzillaVsKong deserves to be seen on the biggest movie screen possible. Don’t do this, @wbpictures. https://t.co/aQlFnSbrG4— Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) November 26, 2020
A big mistake!!!
#GodzillavsKong is Made For IMAX and the big screen. Going to streaming is a big mistake!!!— Elie Moses (@ElieMoses14) November 26, 2020
This news makes me sad
Jesus... the theater industry is taking hit after hit over these moves to streaming. I can’t see this being good for any of them in the long run. This news makes me sad.#GodzillaVsKong #Netflix #HBOMax https://t.co/3SF4thdTcJ— Clint (KBJ) (@Keyboard_Junkie) November 26, 2020
Godzilla vs Kong should go to theaters
On the one hand, Godzilla vs Kong should go to theaters
On the other hand, people should stay safe and be fine with VOD.
On the other other other hand, I only liked Skull Island.
Have no idea what my answer is🤷♂️— Nathan Snyder (@ANateForFate) November 26, 2020
I'll gladly wait another year
@Legendary @wbpictures I'll gladly wait another year to see Godzilla vs. Kong on the big screen, as intended. Please, please don't skip the theatrical release!— Super Nuclear David (@David_SNuclear) November 26, 2020
I’m a cry
Omg this is super big bruh moment if I don’t get to see Godzilla vs Kong the climatic rematch of the century on IMAX I’m a cry. I really wanted to see Godzilla and Kong again on the movie screen super badly! https://t.co/hY6SfgeKgc— Classiest Ichi (@ClassyIchi) November 26, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me
I hate to say it but there’s a good chance #GodzillavsKong would’ve underperformed like KOTM so it going to streaming doesn’t surprise me. Especially after WW moved— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) November 26, 2020
Some were okay with it as long as it went to HBO Max
Godzilla vs Kong better go to HBO Max and not Netflix. That would look weird to have all of the Godzilla films on one app but the latest one on Netflix.— 🤖Mr. Robot😶 (@UptownRoamer) November 26, 2020
Some say, drop the trailer and the movie the same night
You know what be cool, if #GodzillaVSKong does a bait and switch and announces "Streaming Now" at the end of the trailer. I can respect them pulling a Cloverfield Paradox for a much better product. https://t.co/sqMbBotcqA— Jack Buchanan (@BigJackFilms) November 26, 2020
We see what you did there
Now I'll be able to watch GODZILLA VS. KONG on my iTouch, just as God intended— Douglas Laman (@DouglasLaman) November 26, 2020