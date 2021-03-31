Regal Reopening Theaters Today For Godzilla vs. Kong

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is here and Regal Cinemas is reopening to give people a chance to see it in theaters. The company tipped this move earlier this week and fans have been mulling it over. Cineworld’s locations have been waiting for a movie this size since the coronavirus pandemic began. Now, with vaccine efforts trending in the right direction, more and more industries across the United States have slowly been opening up again. Legendary Pictures’ installment of their “Moster-Verse” is here to help with the cinema business. Mortal Kombat is also just a few weeks away from launching as well on the 16th. So, there are all kinds of action coming to theaters this month. Regal Cinemas is trying to make up for some of the lost time on their part after closures brought most entertainment businesses to a screeching halt. The outlook for the summer is miles better than even the sunniest projections from last year.

Moody Greiginder, the Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld, had some comments about the upcoming re-opening of Regal Cinemas. Warner Bros is working hand-in-hand with the company to get the movement back to theaters started right.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve. With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets. We will also be monitoring developments closely in the U.K. and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance.”

People will probably be out in force to see Godzilla vs. Kong as the movie currently hovers at 80% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s possible that the user score has climbed even higher in the time since our initial report on the film.

