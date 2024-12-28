Everything We Know About Godzilla x Kong 3, and What Happens After A New Empire

Following the monumental success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary Entertainment has already confirmed the development of a third installment in their epic Titan team-up series. After pushing the boundaries of the MonsterVerse with the unprecedented Hollow Earth exploration and the introduction of fearsome new threats like the Skar King and Shimo, the franchise is poised to expand even further with its next chapter. While the threequel’s details remain under wraps, the creative team behind these colossal adventures is already hard at work crafting the next story that will bring cinema’s most iconic monsters back to the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no surprise Legendary is developing a new movie, considering the success of their MonsterVerse. The MonsterVerse has consistently performed well at the box office, with the franchise generating a combined $2.5 billion across five theatrical releases. This includes the pandemic-era success of Godzilla vs. Kong, which earned $470 million worldwide despite day-and-date streaming release challenges. The franchise has also successfully expanded to television with Apple’s acclaimed series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Godzilla x Kong 3.

How New Empire‘s Ending Sets Up Godzilla x Kong 3

Image courtesy of Legendary Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gives both titular Titans a new role in the MonsterVerse’s world. Kong’s journey deeper into Hollow Earth leads to encounters with more of his species, fundamentally changing his understanding of his place in this ancient ecosystem. Meanwhile, Godzilla maintains his role as Earth’s surface protector, though the emergence of new threats from below suggests his duties may soon become more complicated. The final battle against the Skar King and Shimo not only showcases the potential for more formidable adversaries but also reinforces the necessity of Godzilla and Kong’s alliance.

These developments lay crucial groundwork for the third film, particularly in how they expand the MonsterVerse’s mythology while deepening the complex relationship between its two main Titans. The revelation of more Kong-like creatures in Hollow Earth opens up numerous narrative possibilities, while the continued evolution of Titan-human dynamics on the surface promises to remain a central theme.

What’s the Plot of Godzilla x Kong 3?

Image courtesy of Legendary Pictures

Currently lacking an official title, the third installment is expected to delve even deeper into Titan lore. While specific plot details remain closely guarded, early reports suggest the story will introduce a new apex predator emerging from ancient Hollow Earth legends. This threat will reportedly force Godzilla and Kong to once again set aside their natural rivalry to protect both their domains and humanity.

The film will also likely continue exploring uncharted territories within the Hollow Earth, building upon the revelations and discoveries made in The New Empire. Of course, the complex nature of Titan existence and their relationship with humanity will remain central themes as the franchise continues to expand its mythology.

Godzilla x Kong 3 Cast and Crew

Image courtesy of Legendary Pictures

In a significant shift for the franchise, Grant Sputore has been tapped to direct the third installment, taking over from Adam Wingard, who helmed both Godzilla x Kong movies. Sputore, who gained recognition for his Netflix sci-fi film I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank, brings a fresh perspective to the MonsterVerse. The changing of the guard comes as Wingard moves on to direct Onslaught for A24, though sources describe the parting as amicable, with the door remaining open for his potential return to the franchise in the future.

The screenplay is being crafted by Dave Callaham, whose impressive credentials include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Callaham’s involvement suggests the franchise will continue to balance spectacular action with compelling character development.

While final casting decisions haven’t been announced, several key performers from The New Empire could return. Rebecca Hall, who has been crucial to the franchise as Dr. Ilene Andrews, brings continuity as the Monarch scientist and anthropological linguist. Brian Tyree Henry’s fan-favorite character Bernie Hayes, the conspiracy theorist turned hero, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia, the last known survivor of the Iwi tribe, are also potential returnees. Dan Stevens, who joined the franchise in The New Empire as Trapper, the adventurous Monarch veterinarian, may also continue his journey in the MonsterVerse.

Is There a Trailer for Godzilla x Kong 3?

As the film is still in early development, no trailer or official footage has been released. Given typical MonsterVerse marketing patterns, fans can expect the first teaser footage approximately six to eight months before the film’s release, with a full trailer following a few months later.

When Is Godzilla x Kong 3 Coming to Theaters?

Godzilla x Kong 3 is scheduled for release on March 29, 2027. This timeline allows the production team to maintain the high level of visual effects quality that audiences have come to expect from the franchise while building upon the technical achievements of The New Empire.