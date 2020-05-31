Michael Jai White Wants to Play Green Lantern in Future DC Movie

✖

There are a slew of DC Comics characters that have yet to be cast for the big screen, and quite a lot of members of the Green Lantern Corps are absolutely among that list. With Geoff Johns currently penning the most recent iteration of a Green Lantern Corps movie script, fans have been trying to decide who should play the members of the cosmic group. One popular suggestion over the years has been Michael Jai White -- and it sounds like he's more than willing to take on the role. In a recent Instagram video from the Geek House Show, which you can check out below, White teased that he wouldn't be opposed to playing John Stewart/Green Lantern.

This is just the latest time that White has advocated for the role on social media, as he previously revealed that he "would gladly welcome the idea" of playing John Stewart. In October of last year, he even shared a piece of fanart of himself as Stewart and his wife, Gillian White, as Vixen.

White is certainly no stranger to the comic book realm, previously playing the titular character in the 1997 Spawn movie. He went on to play Gambol in The Dark Knight, and most recently portrayed Bronze Tiger throughout ten episodes of Arrow.

Although Green Lantern Corps doesn't currently have a release date, it remains one of the most highly-anticipated movies on many fans' radar, especially with Johns bringing the narrative to life.

"I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go 'okay' and work with the guys and really make sure we've got the best story to tell and the best way into this character," Johns said in a 2018 interview with ComicBook.com. "I think we have a lot of things in it that...people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn't be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it."

Would you want to see Michael Jai White play John Stewart in Green Lantern Corps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

