Gerard Butler's Greenland Pulled From September Theatrical Release

Gerard Butler's Greenland is the latest title to see itself bumped from its current theatrical release date. Days after Warner Brothers decided to push Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas Day 2020, STXfilms has pulled a similar move with the Butler vehicle. Though it has yet to announce a new release date, STX remains adamant it aims to release the flick yet this year.

Produced by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk (John Wick,) the movie features Butler and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as they travel to a bunker in Greenland in hopes of making it through an impending meteor-caused apocalypse. When the project was first announced, Chris Evans was initially attached in the role with Neill Blomkamp (District 9) set to direct. Evans and Blomkamp were subsequently replaced by Butler and Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen), respectively.

Ok, theaters...you can go ahead and shutter again until at least November. STX has just announced the last big fall film, GREENLAND, will exit Sept. 25, and now drop 2020 TBD. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) September 15, 2020

Greenland was the last major release through October, which now means the next wide release currently scheduled is Marvel Studios' Black Widow. As of yet, there has been no indication from Marvel or Disney on if the Scarlett Johansson vehicle will be delayed.

Despite growing support amongst fans for the tentpole to follow in the footsteps of Mulan and receive a VOD option, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said the company is treating Mulan as a one-off as it continues to monitor options.

"We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at," Chapek explained during an investor's call earlier this year.

In a subsequent interview, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the company was pleased with how the movie has performed on Disney+.

“I’m not a box-office prognosticator, but it has generated a lot of publicity,” McCarthy explained in a separate appearance. “Let me just put something into context. The real facts are that Mulan was primarily shot — almost in entirety — in New Zealand. In an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this period drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China. It’s common knowledge that, in order to film in China, you have to be granted permission. That permission comes from the central government.”

Black Widow is currently set for release on November 6th.