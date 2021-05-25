Gremlins 3D Glasses Funko Pops Are Here for Funkoween

Funko released Gizmo and Gremlin with 3D glasses 2-pack as part of their Vynl series back in 2018, and now the 3D glasses are coming to the proper Gremlins Funko Pop line. You have Funkoween 2021 to thank!

The Gizmo and Gremlin 3D glasses Funko Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. You can also get Pop Keychain versions in that link. A 10-inch Jumbo version of Gizmo is available to pre-order here as a Walmart exclusive. A flocked version of Gizmo is available here as a Target exclusive. If you want to keep tabs on all of the Funkoween releases, we have a master list where you can do just that.

The first Gremlins hit theaters in 1984 and quickly turned Gizmo into a pop-culture sensation, ultimately leading towards Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990. There's plenty of life left in the franchise, which an upcoming animated project Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai aims to tap into, with Galligan previously teasing that he could see the new series garnering enough interest in the franchise for a live-action sequel.

"It seems like what they’re going to do is reeducate us on the mythology surrounding Gremlins and Gizmo and Mogwai and, of course, most importantly, the three nebulous rules," Galligan revealed to SYFY WIRE last summer. "You have to figure that they’re using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie. That would be my assumption and it’s really not that much of a stretch to think that that’s what they’re doing."

He continued, "I would like to see some kind of reunification with Billy and Gizmo. The relationship between them is kind of the heart and soul of both movies. I would also like to see some expansion of some pivotal ideas in the series ... I think we should see some misapplications of the rules; I’d like to see what happens as various liquids hit Mogwais, if it causes strange things to happen or mutations."

