Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora's Original Approved Concept Art Is Totally Different Than the Final Look

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has been sharing some of his concept artwork via Instagram. One of his latest is an early, approved design for Gamora from before Zoe Saldana was cast in the role. The concept art gives Gamora a more intricate facial pattern. Director James Gunn ultimately changed his mind and decided to go with something simpler. "Here’s another closeup- This is a concept design of Gamora I did for the 1st Guardians of the Galaxy," Park writes on Instagram. "Fun fact: this was actually her approved design. Eventually, James Gunn changed his mind and decided to go with a simpler look for her face. This was also done before they cast Zoe Saldana. So I just painted a placeholder non-specific face."

Saldana is expected to return as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, she's not the same Gamora she was. She's also no longer living in the shadow of Thanos. Karen Gillan plays Gamora's adoptive sister, Nebula. She's looking forward to exploring their relationship without the threat of Thanos hanging overhead.

"I don’t know. I think I would love to see what their relationship is now that their father, the source of the abuse, is out of the picture," Gillan says. "I think that would be really interesting to see if they can form a normal, sisterly, loving relationship."

After Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame brought another Gamora through time to the present day. The writers of Endgame say that move was made to help set Gunn up to finish his trilogy of Guardians movies.

"There are the parts so that [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James] Gunn could do whatever he needs to do that," McFeely said. "That was just basically, you saw the behind the scenes stuff where they all kneel and she sort of boogies off set. If you let that in, you would've gone, 'Oh, she's alive and she's over there.' It's very vague now. I don't know what he's going to do with it.

"I also liked that little dangling piece of time travel," he said. "The bow wasn't completely wrapped up and there was a little bit of an after effect from what they did. That doesn't necessarily affect this movie, and I don't know how it's going to affect the coming Guardians, but just leaving some strings, when you're tying up this many strings, it's satisfying to know that there are a few still dangling."

