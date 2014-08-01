Guardians of the Galaxy Trends After Space Force Name Announcement
Friday afternoon, the United States Space Force unveiled the names of its service members. Instead of going the route of soldiers, Marines, or airmen, the Space Force decided on calling its members Guardians. After the service's logo quickly drew comparisons to a Star Trek brand, the Guardians name instantly made the social media sphere think of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
The wildly popular Disney franchise instantly became a trending topic on Twitter shortly after the announcement, and eventually, some of the group's member character spun off into their own trends as the masses joked about Groot and Rocket Raccoon signing up for the military.
Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
One of Many Choices
I want to be sure to use their full title accurately, so has there been any word on whether they are Earth Guardians, Space Guardians or Guardians of the Galaxy? And what is being done to keep the other services from calling them Trekkies? https://t.co/x0ceOoR03e— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2020
The Crossover We Didn't Expect
So now Trump's Space Force has stolen its logo from Star Trek and its naming conventions from Guardians of the Galaxy.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 18, 2020
Paging Rocket Raccoon
You mean like "Guardians of the Galaxy"? Are they going to enlist talking racoons??😂 https://t.co/jSljlIRiO6— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 18, 2020
Dreams Dashed
I wonder what's trending in the US rn?
Oh, Guardians of the Galaxy! Maybe they've released a trailer for #GOTG3 or...
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! pic.twitter.com/skPJ9TVUzr— Farty (@MrFarty) December 18, 2020
Come One, Come All
😂😂 *insert Guardians of the Galaxy jokes here* 😂😂 https://t.co/u2iW9JPl6v— Andrew Mather (@Mather_Photo) December 18, 2020
Straight to TV
This looks like a movie poster for a spin off of Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy. https://t.co/IOnFmW299K— Geo (@ThatBeachGuy1) December 18, 2020
Now Casting Star-Lord
Guardians of the Galaxy! Love it! Who’s going to be StarLord? https://t.co/yvyGBc9wYu— Benjamin Ray 121 (@TheBenTheBoca) December 18, 2020