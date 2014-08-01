Guardians of the Galaxy Trends After Space Force Name Announcement

Friday afternoon, the United States Space Force unveiled the names of its service members. Instead of going the route of soldiers, Marines, or airmen, the Space Force decided on calling its members Guardians. After the service's logo quickly drew comparisons to a Star Trek brand, the Guardians name instantly made the social media sphere think of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The wildly popular Disney franchise instantly became a trending topic on Twitter shortly after the announcement, and eventually, some of the group's member character spun off into their own trends as the masses joked about Groot and Rocket Raccoon signing up for the military.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.