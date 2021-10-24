Halloween Kills Star Hints Michael Myers Victim Could Return in Halloween Ends

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. “Evil dies tonight,” chants the vengeful vigilante mob led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) when hunting the Haddonfield boogeyman in Halloween Kills. But you can’t kill the boogeyman, and evil doesn’t die this night: Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) lives on to kill again when Halloween Ends in 2022. Exactly 40 years after the Shape stalked Tommy and babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) on Halloween night 1978, Michael massacres the mob — stabbing Tommy before bashing his head in with a baseball bat. Or so it seems.

“Well, maybe I should be a little coy about that. You never know what can happen, but I know it doesn’t look good for him,” Hall told The Hollywood Reporter about Tommy’s tragic fate in Halloween Kills. “It doesn’t look good for him at all. I mean, it was kind of epic, but going back to high school English, it’s the classical tragedy. At least one person has to die, so it was a noble death, I think. (Laughs.)”

2018’s Halloween leads viewers to believe that Officer Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) dies after he’s stabbed and run over by Dr. Sartain (Haluk Bilginer). Halloween Kills reveals Hawkins survived the attack, but barely, and he recovers at the same hospital where Laurie is sidelined by surgery after a near-fatal encounter with Michael.

Another apparent victim is Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer), seemingly stabbed to death in the same bedroom where Michael murders his older sister on Halloween night 1963. After some viewers questioned if the shock death was a fakeout like Hawkins’, Greer and director David Gordon Green both confirmed that Karen did not survive the attack.

Tommy’s childhood friend and fellow Shape survivor Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), who has her second face-to-face with Michael in Halloween Kills, is last seen being wheeled away to recover in the Haddonfield hospital. Green recently hinted Lindsey would return for the final fight with evil in Halloween Ends.

Hall takes over the Tommy Doyle role from Brian Andrews, who played the young trick-or-treater in John Carpenter’s original Halloween, and Paul Rudd, who played an older and obsessive Tommy in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. (Rudd, who was busy filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, gave Hall his blessing after he passed on returning for Halloween Kills.)

“I kind of just felt total freedom to make my own,” Hall exclusively told ComicBook about playing the 40-years-older version of the child haunted by the boogeyman. “I appreciate, I love Paul’s work, he was great and I know that he gave a call to David [Gordon Green] during the making of the production, so they kind of touched base, but I was just excited to be a part of it, man. And I just kind of take the circumstances head-on and just go with what’s there in the script, you know, but we had a great time. We really did.”

Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

