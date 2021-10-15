Halloween Kills Teaser Scares Up First Look at Returning Characters From Halloween 1978

Characters who survived John Carpenter's Halloween 1978 return in the newest look at Halloween Kills, the same-night continuation of 2018's 40-years-later sequel Halloween. When masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) resumes his Halloween night killing spree in Haddonfield, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) must fight to protect daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). As terror spills into the streets of the once sleepy town where Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence) captured the elusive Shape decades ago, Michael's would-be victims from that night — including Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Tommy Doyle (franchise newcomer Anthony Michael Hall) — must once again confront the boogeyman.

Other returning Halloween stars include Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers and Charles Cyphers as then-Haddonfield sheriff Leigh Brackett, whose daughter Annie (Nancy Loomis) was murdered by Myers on Halloween night 1978. Franchise newcomer Robert Longstreet plays the grown-up Lonnie Elam, one of Tommy's schoolyard bullies scared away by Loomis in Carpenter's Halloween.

In a new look released on October 29, Myers pursues a lone Lindsey and recreates a scare from Carpenter's Halloween when his bloody hand shatters Marion's car window. Elsewhere, Tommy wields a baseball bat backed by a small militia out to hunt the boogeyman.

"If [Halloween 2018] was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield," writer-director David Gordon Green previously told Total Film. "'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It's about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil."

