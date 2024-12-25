Happy Gilmore 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix, Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Netflix gave fans an unexpected Christmas present on Wednesday — a teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler posted the 30-second clip fromm to his personal X account, wishing fans a “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip did not give away much, but it did show Sandler back in action on the golf course. It also showed Julie Bowen reprising her role as Virgina Venit, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and some kind of appearance by NFL superstar Travis Kelce. This sequel comes nearly three decades after the original, but it remains one of Sandler’s most beloved movies. Hopefully Netflix is equipped to produce a sequel that will live up to the hype.

Happy Chanukah!

Merry Christmas!

Happy Holidays!

And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eYcP1Bdrv8 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 25, 2024

Happy Gilmore 2 has been in the works since at least April, and but for many fans, the teaser will make the news real. It dropped on a big day for Netflix as the streamer is broadcasting two NFL games live this Christmas. Filming for Happy Gilmore 2 took place from September of this year through December 10th, so it’s safe to say that the post-production process is just beginning. Netflix did not announce a release date yet.

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore stars Sandler a the titular character — a young man whose dreams of becoming a professional hockey player are limited by his short temper and poor skating skills. Desperate for money, he realizes his slapshot translates well to golf and finds his way into a PGA tournament where his bad manners clash with golf etiquette.

Bowen played a public relations director in the original movie who became Happy’s love interest, and the teaser shows that they are still together after all these years. It also shows that Happy hasn’t changed much — he still plays golf in his signature hockey-themed athleisure outfits and eschews all sense of decorum on the course. McDonald is back as Happy’s greatest rival, Shooter McGavin, and it’s clear that the two still have unfinished business.

Other stars announced for this movie include comedian Nick Swardson, actress Margaret Qualley, filmmaker Benny Safdie, singer Bad Bunny, and rapper Kid Cudi — who is credited in movies by his given name, Scott Mescudi. Like the original, this movie is co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. It is directed by Kyle Newacheck, while original director Dennis Dugan is an executive producer.

There’s no release date for Happy Gilmore 2 yet, but it’s on the way. Happy Gilmore is streaming now on Hulu and Tubi.