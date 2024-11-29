Harry Potter Fans Still Divided Over THAT Scene 14 Years Later

Harry Potter fans are still divided over one scene from the movies 14 years after its original airing. With the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy and the upcoming HBO TV show, Harry Potter is repositioning itself as one of the biggest IP in entertainment. While many other mega IP have been dragged through the mud and overstuffed with low quality spin-offs, reboots, prequels, and sequels, Harry Potter has by and large been dormant in comparison. The Harry Potter fandom remains massive though, as evident by the fact that Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023. And the same debates still divide this fandom years later.

Most Harry Potter fans agree while not a perfect adaptation, the Harry Potter movies are a great adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series. Naturally though, the movies had to cut a lot of material and make changes that ultimately didn’t land every fan. Sometimes they even added material.

One of the big talking points when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 aired back in 2010 was the Harry and Hermione dance scene, which was not in the books, though received the blessing of the aforementioned Rowling. It has not received the blessing of many fans though.

To this end, 14 years later, one of the top posts on the Harry Potter Reddit page is a post talking about how the controversial scene should not have been in the movie, but rather a scene from the book.

The popularity of the post suggests many Harry Potter fans agree with this sentiment, as well as many of the over 400 comments. However, there are also comments that continue the debate over the Harry and Hermione dance scene.

“It literally resolves Ron’s jealousy issues, such an important scene. It’s so frustrating how the movie skipped that,” reads one of the top comments. “Harry finds out Ron has deep insecurities about Harry and Hermione and he just… Doesn’t address it?? Come on!”

Another fan adds, in disagreement: “The dance scene actually shows some emotional depth and maturity between the characters. Harry and Hermione are both incredibly lonely and shared a very nice platonic moment We don’t need every scene to just involve characters directly telling each other how they’re feeling.”

Back in 2010, this scene was far more controversial than it is now. It appears over time it has won over many fans, but at the time, it was almost universally disliked by those familiar with the book series.

“The dance scene was emotional and amazing,” adds another comment. “The dance was a perfect addition, no need to take it away. You can just have both,” adds another comment.

As always, feel free to weigh in and let us know what you think. Do you agree with the Reddit post above?