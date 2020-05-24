Harry Potter Creator JK Rowling Shares Series Origins

J.K. Rowling is the creator of the mega-hit Harry Potter series and revealed the origins of the novels to fans on Twitter this week. One asked a question about where the story of the “Boy Who Lived” began. The popular story goes that it was in a coffee shop in Edinburgh called Elephant House. But, the author decided to do a deep dive with her fans, and the results were kind of amazing to watch unfurl. She told her followers that all of Harry’s adventures sprung from a flat in Clapham Junction. This isn’t that out of the ordinary for the author as she has been known to shake things up on Twitter in a major way. Whether it relates to characters and how they fit together or different orientations, Rowling has never been one to let the series be.

“I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter,” she told Miguel Rodriguez on Twitter. “I’d been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we’ll let them off!”

Rowling continued, “For instance, I never visited this bookshop in Oporto. Never even knew of its existence! It’s beautiful and I wish I *had* visited it, but it has nothing to do with Hogwarts!”

I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I’d been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we’ll let them off! https://t.co/xDOsrbiZwu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

“This is the true birthplace of Harry Potter, if you define 'birthplace' as the spot where I put pen to paper for the first time.* I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop,” the author added. “The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction.”

For other fans she had this to say, “* If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I'm perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it's so far from the truth.”

The Harry Potter scribe also mentioned, “This building is in Manchester and used to be the Bourneville Hotel (Pretty sure it's this building. It might be the one along). Anyway, I spent a single night there in 1991, and when I left next morning, I'd invented Quidditch.”

