HBO Max Reveals Comedy Trailer For Atsuko Okatsuka Special

HBO Max is bringing Atsuko Okatsuka to the platform with her original comedy special. Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder will premiere on the platform December 10 at 10PM ET. Tig Notaro is aboard to direct the special and it will stream exclusively on HBO Max. The network calls Okatsuka a "burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm." If you've ever seen her stand-up or appearances on national television, you probably agree. It feels like fans are in for a surreal, wonderful time when The Intruder gets rolling on the streaming platform next month. Check out the trailer right here for yourself!

Okatsuka teased her latest work on Twitter, "Y'all it's here!! My @hbo special drops 12/10!! Save the date & find out what happened with the intruder that came to our house."

HBO describes her special: "In her first HBO stand-up comedy special, comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka brings her brand of ingenious, offbeat storytelling to the Elsewhere stage in Brooklyn, New York where she dishes on the futile art of impressing teenagers, attending a "Magic Mike Live" show with her grandmother, and the alarming reactions that she and her husband had to the unwanted presence of an intruder."

Talking About The Biggest Comedy Set on James Corden This Year

A big moment for the comedian came when she had a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During her bit about married couple versus single people. Paste Magazine had to ask about that during their interview this year.

"So I know I'm married and there's a privilege to being partnered up. You got someone. So what do I do? I speak up for the single people," she explained. "I'm not just trying to make people laugh, but I want to make them feel like they are seen and relatable, too. I want people to see their own grandma when they see mine."

"A lot of your life you're trying to find a community that understands you," she added. "And when I found stand-up comedy, I inherently found a community of other weirdos who are also trying to make other people laugh."

