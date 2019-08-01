Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

✖

HBO Max is gearing up for the summer by adding a ton of new movies and TV shows to its lineup in June. Unfortunately, the WarnerMedia streaming service is also set to say goodbye to quite a few titles in the same month. Streaming contracts keep the lineup on the service rotating on a consistent basis, which means that most movies will be making an exit at some point, even if only for a period of time.

The list of departures for June was released on Thursday and there are some big titles on the lineup. Chief among them is the Harry Potter franchise. All eight Harry Potter movies will be leaving HBO Max on June 30th, after spending just one month on the service.

Other major June departures include Hobbs & Shaw, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Boogie Nights, Caddyshack, The Lost Boys, and Malcolm X.

Here's the full list of movies leaving HBO Max next month:

June 5:

Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020

ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020

June 13:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

June 14:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

June 19:

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

June 29:

Galveston, 2018 (HBO)

June 30:

10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)

16 Blocks, 2006

All About The Benjamins, 2002

Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

Best In Show, 2000

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Big Fish, 2003

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Class, 1983 (HBO)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998

Dennis The Menace, 1993

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)

Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)

El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)

The Getaway, 1972

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Inside Daisy Clover, 1966

Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)

La Bamba, 1987

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Legends Of The Fall, 1994

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lost In Space, 1998

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Madeline, 1998

Malcolm X, 1992

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Mask Of Zorro, 1998

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Money Train, 1995

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)

My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

The Natural, 1984

Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)

No Country For Old Men, 2007

Pale Rider, 1985

Penelope, 1966

Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rock Star, 2001

RV, 2006

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Sex And The City (Movie), 2008

Sex And The City 2, 2010

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Soylent Green, 1973

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sunday In New York, 1964

Tejano, 2018 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

Thx 1138, 1971

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Victory, 1981

Wag The Dog, 1997

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!