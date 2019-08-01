Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2021
HBO Max is gearing up for the summer by adding a ton of new movies and TV shows to its lineup in June. Unfortunately, the WarnerMedia streaming service is also set to say goodbye to quite a few titles in the same month. Streaming contracts keep the lineup on the service rotating on a consistent basis, which means that most movies will be making an exit at some point, even if only for a period of time.
The list of departures for June was released on Thursday and there are some big titles on the lineup. Chief among them is the Harry Potter franchise. All eight Harry Potter movies will be leaving HBO Max on June 30th, after spending just one month on the service.
Other major June departures include Hobbs & Shaw, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Boogie Nights, Caddyshack, The Lost Boys, and Malcolm X.
Here's the full list of movies leaving HBO Max next month:
June 5:
Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
June 13:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 14:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
June 19:
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29:
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30:
10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 Blocks, 2006
All About The Benjamins, 2002
Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best In Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big Fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Class, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
Dennis The Menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends Of The Fall, 1994
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lost In Space, 1998
Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money Train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The Natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Pale Rider, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
Righteous Kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rock Star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
Sex And The City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sunday In New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!