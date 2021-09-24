Last Chance: Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in October 2021

HBO Max delivered good news to subscribers on Thursday, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service in October. It’s always fun to see what’s set to arrive in the coming weeks, but that monthly list also comes with some bad news. HBO Max also announced the lineup of movies that will be departing the service over the course of October, and a lot of great titles are making an exit.
New Warner Bros. movies Malignant and Cry Macho are leaving in October, but that was expected, given that the same-day premiere films are only able to stay on the service for 30 days after their initial release. That said, a couple of other recent WB films are surprisingly set to leave. This includes the acclaimed 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, as well as The LEGO Batman Movie.
Fans of Kevin Smith will be disappointed to see the exiting list heading into October, as Clerks, Chasing Amy, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back are all leaving the service on October 31st. That same day, HBO Max is losing the entire Final Destination franchise.
Here’s the full list of HBO Max’s October departure:
October 10:
Malignant, 2021
October 11:
Meatballs, 1979
October 14:
October 17:
Cry Macho, 2021
October 18:
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
October 20:
HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)
October 25:
The Artist, 2011
October 27:
The Hangover Part III, 2013
October 28:
Tracey Ullman’s Show,(HBO)
October 31:
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)
Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
A Star Is Born, 1976
A Time To Kill, 1996
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Bad Education, 2004
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)
Broken Embraces, 2009
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)
Christmas In Compton, 2012
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Conspiracy Theory, 1997
Cool Hand Luke, 1967
Critters 4, 1992
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Dirt, 2017
Dirty Harry, 1971
Dreamcatcher, 2003
El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)
Empire Of The Sun, 1987
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Firewall, 2006
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Frantic, 1988
Freaks, 1932
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Gone Baby Gone, 2007
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
Gun Crazy, 1950
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
House Of Wax, 2005
How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)
I’m So Excited!, 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019
Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)
Magnum Force, 1973
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971
Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)
Something To Talk About, 1995
Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Spawn, 1997
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Dead Pool, 1988
The Debt, 2011 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
The Great Caruso, 1951
The Human Voice, 2020
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
The Skin I Live In, 2011
The Switch, 2010
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Witches, 1990
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Troy, 2004
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Volver, 2006
Wait Until Dark, 1967
Westworld (Movie), 1973
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988
XXX: State Of The Union, 2005
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!