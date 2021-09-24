Last Chance: Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in October 2021

HBO Max delivered good news to subscribers on Thursday, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service in October. It’s always fun to see what’s set to arrive in the coming weeks, but that monthly list also comes with some bad news. HBO Max also announced the lineup of movies that will be departing the service over the course of October, and a lot of great titles are making an exit.

New Warner Bros. movies Malignant and Cry Macho are leaving in October, but that was expected, given that the same-day premiere films are only able to stay on the service for 30 days after their initial release. That said, a couple of other recent WB films are surprisingly set to leave. This includes the acclaimed 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, as well as The LEGO Batman Movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Kevin Smith will be disappointed to see the exiting list heading into October, as Clerks, Chasing Amy, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back are all leaving the service on October 31st. That same day, HBO Max is losing the entire Final Destination franchise.

Here’s the full list of HBO Max’s October departure:

October 10:

Malignant, 2021

October 11:

Meatballs, 1979

October 14:

Meatballs, 1979

October 17:

Cry Macho, 2021

October 18:

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015

October 20:

HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)

October 25:

The Artist, 2011

October 27:

The Hangover Part III, 2013

October 28:

Tracey Ullman’s Show,(HBO)

October 31:

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)

Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)

Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)

A Star Is Born, 1976

A Time To Kill, 1996

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Bad Education, 2004

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)

Battleship, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)

Broken Embraces, 2009

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)

Christmas In Compton, 2012

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Conspiracy Theory, 1997

Cool Hand Luke, 1967

Critters 4, 1992

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Dirt, 2017

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dreamcatcher, 2003

El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)

Empire Of The Sun, 1987

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Firewall, 2006

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Frantic, 1988

Freaks, 1932

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Gone Baby Gone, 2007

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Gothika, 2003

Gun Crazy, 1950

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

House Of Wax, 2005

How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)

I’m So Excited!, 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

It, 2017 (HBO)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

King Kong, 1976 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019

Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)

Magnum Force, 1973

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971

Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)

Something To Talk About, 1995

Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Spawn, 1997

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

The Bucket List, 2007

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Dead Pool, 1988

The Debt, 2011 (HBO)

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

The Great Caruso, 1951

The Human Voice, 2020

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

The Skin I Live In, 2011

The Switch, 2010

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Witches, 1990

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Troy, 2004

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Volver, 2006

Wait Until Dark, 1967

Westworld (Movie), 1973

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988

XXX: State Of The Union, 2005

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!