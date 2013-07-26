What's Leaving HBO Max in October 2022?
There are quite a few new movies and TV shows making their way to HBO Max in the month of October. Unfortunately, during that same time period, HBO Max will also be losing a bunch of titles. The October newsletter from the streaming service revealed everything coming to the service next month, as well as everything set to exit. There are a lot of movies and shows making their way off of the service over the next few weeks.
Throughout the month of October, HBO Max is losing some very popular Comedy Central shows. Key & Peele, Nathan For You, Inside Amy Schumer, The Chappelle's Show, and Reno 911! are all leaving the service.
There are also a ton of movies on the way out. Films exiting HBO Max in October include Tom & Jerry, The Blair Witch Project, Jerry Maguire, Snakes on a Plane, The Wolverine, Moonstruck, and several others.
Here's the full list of every movie and show leaving HBO Max next month:
October 6
If I Can't Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021
October 7
The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)
October 14
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
October 18
The Price of Freedom, 2021
October 19
Annabelle: Creation, 2017
October 25
The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)
October 31
28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)
28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
71, 2014 (HBO)
A Cry in the Dark, 1988
All My Life, 2020
America, America, 1963
American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Angels and Demons, 2009
Angels in the Outfield, 1994
Anger Management, 2003
Assassins, 2014
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version
Blood on the Moon
Blood Ties, 2013
Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Breaking Away, 1979
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004
Capote, 2005
Captain Blood, 1935
Chappelle's Show, Season 1-2
Chateau Vato, 2020
Coma, 1978
Crossing Delancey, 1988
David Copperfield, 1935
De Lo Mio, 2019
Deception, 2008
Domino, 2019
Elvis: That's The Way It Is, 1970
Equilibrium, 2002
Evolution, 2001
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
Father of the Bride, 1950
Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Good News, 1947
Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969
Guess Who, 2005
Half Brothers, 2020
Hall Pass, 2011
Happily N'Ever After, 2006
Happily N'Ever After 2, 2009
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991
High Fidelity, 2000
Hooper, 1978
Hostel, 2005
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
Ice Station Zebra, 1968
Igby Goes Down, 2002
Inside Amy Schumer
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Key & Peele
Key Largo 1948
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Little Women, 1994
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
My Favorite Year, 1982
Nathan For You
Night Moves, 1975
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Now, Voyager, 1942
On the Town, 1949
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975
Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
Protocol, 1984
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reno 911!
Room for One More, 1952
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Say Anything..., 1989 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Speedway, 1968
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
Stephen King's Cat's Eye, 1985]
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
The Assignment, 2016
The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The Command, 2018
The Confirmation, 2016
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Dark Half, 1993
The Devil's Reject, 2005
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985
The Final Cut, 2004
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Hunger, 1983
The Legend of the Zorro, 2005
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
The Notebook, 2004
The Pact, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
The Public Enemy, 1931
The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
The Replacements, 2000
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Switch, 2010
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
The Wolverine, 2013
Thelma & Louise, 1991
This is Elvis, 1981
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
War, 2007
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991
William Faulkner's The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
Woodstock: The Director's Cut, 1994
Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!