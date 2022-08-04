New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup

The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.

It started with a few HBO Max original films, including the Seth Rogen-starring American Pickle and the recently-released Moonshot, disappearing from the service earlier this week. They movies are still available to purchase or rent on digital VOD platforms like Vudu, but they're no longer on HBO Max despite initially being released as originals. Since then, multiple TV shows have been removed as well, and there is now a new Twitter account that is dedicated to helping subscribers keep up with what is and isn't still on HBO Max.

Despite briefly saving the show from TBS, Chad is no longer on HBO Max, RIP pic.twitter.com/m58K1EhZ7y — Is It Still on HBO Max? (@isitstillonhbo) August 4, 2022

The Is It Still on HBO MAX? account arrived on Thursday and started tweeting about several obscure, short-lived shows from HBO, HBO Max, TBS, and TruTV. Some of the tweets indicate shows or movies that may have been forgotten about but are still available on the service to stream, such as the 2013 Larry David movie Clear History. Other tweets inform followers of what films and shows have been removed without notice.

So far, according to the account, the following titles have been removed from HBO Max: Run, Mrs. Fletcher, Camping, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Chad, and An American Pickle. Other titles that have been removed, but haven't appeared yet on the Twitter account, include Moonshot, Vinyl, Locked Down, The Witches, Final Space, Charm City Kings, Amsterdam, Here and Now, and Amy.

With HBO Max and discovery+ working towards a merger, and trying to refine the WBD streaming library, it's likely that even more shows and movies could be removed in the coming months. The Twitter account should help subscribers keep up with what is disappearing from the roster and when.

What do you think of the latest HBO Max moves? Let us know in the comments!