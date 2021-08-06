The Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Shares Opinion on Warner Bros.' HBO Max Release Plan

✖

Margot Robbie commented on Warner Media’s HBO Max same-day release plans. The Birds of Prey star is just the latest actor to offer their perspective on the blockbuster strategy change. Robbie, much like Gal Gadot, will see their next huge project launch on streaming alongside international release dates. This decision caused no small bit of anxiety among so many people involved with the company. Stars and directors have all been weighing in on the changes as they relate to contract negotiations, royalties, and a myriad of other concerns. Entertainment is entering a very sizable shakeup coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. For the Suicide Squad star, it’s not an existential crisis yet. But, she told THR that there is concern about how things may look going forward, while also hoping that cooler heads will prevail.

"We know there are people at Warner Bros. whom we have brilliant relationships with that are very talent-friendly and are responsible for the incredible reputation Warner Bros. has had over the past decades as the predominant talent-forward studio," Robbie observed. "We are hopeful that this will work itself out and that Warner Bros. will do right by its storytellers."

On Twitter, after the news broke, Gadot also added her two cents about what was on the way for Wonder Woman 1984. But, trying to keep a level head in all of this seems to be a major strategy among the creative team.

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot's statement read. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So... you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

