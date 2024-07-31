Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 Gets Promising Update for Theatrical Release

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 just got a promising update for a possible theatrical release. Deadline reports that Kevin Costner’s latest film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. This might come as a shock as the first chapter of the Civil War saga premiered to a muted response in theaters. However, Costner is going to get another bite at the apple when Chapter 2 gets its day on the big screen. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 also stars Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Jena Malone and Danny Huston. Despite the high profile premiere, the movie will be screening out of competition on September 7. In a premier filled with first, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 what also be screened earlier that day. The sequel was originally slated two hit theaters on August 16.

“Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max,” a New Line Cinema spokesperson previously wrote. “We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The audience response to ‘Horizon,’ and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in ‘Horizon 2,’ has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride,” a statement from Territory Pictures read. “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing ‘Horizon 2.’”

More Horizon Is Coming Anyway

There he is!

Back when the trailer dropped, Costner had some humor about releasing these two movies in the same year. His success with Yellowstone was forcast to be wind in Horizon‘s sails. “When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” Costner smirked back then.

“So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be,” the star added. There’s a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. We don’t know much about him, except that he has some skills he’d like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it’s just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy.”

Do you think it’ll get a theatrical release? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!